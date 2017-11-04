Japan 30 Australia 63: Tevita Kuridrani runs in hat-trick as Wallabies shine in attack but creak in defence

Australia were devastating in attack as they brushed aside Japan 63-30 in Yokohama, adding momentum as they head to Europe to face stiffer opposition in Wales, England and Scotland later this month.

The Wallabies scored five unanswered tries in the first half at the venue for the 2019 World Cup final to put the game beyond Japan's reach before crossing for four more after the break.

Tevita Kuridrani ran in a hat-trick and his centre partner Samu Kerevi grabbed two tries for Australia, who were playing their first Test against the hosts on Japanese soil.

"We’re really happy with probably about 60 minutes of our game, some players had really good games," said Australia captain Michael Hooper.

Wing Henry Speight, hooker Tatafu Polota Nau, lock Rob Simmons and scrumhalf Nick Phipps also scored for the Wallabies as they extended their unbeaten run to six matches.

