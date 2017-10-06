Japanese Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton happier as Mercedes bounce back from Malaysia with positive practice

While Mercedes’ non-executive director Niki Lauda believed that the weather had largely ruined today’s practice sessions in Suzuka, Lewis Hamilton was feeling happier than he had a week ago when the team were struggling in Sepang.

Then they were using a new aerodynamic package that was intended to generate more downforce, but it took a while to sort out and Hamilton eventually reverted to his Singapore configuration to take pole position and finish second to Max Verstappen’s Red Bull.

Mercedes then deliberated on set-up choice right up until the last moment here, and eventually the faction in favour of going with the new package won through.

“Of course, it was the right way to go,” said a trenchant Lauda, who has always believed in pushing the limits to make progress.

Hamilton was fastest for a while on the soft-compound Pirellis in a dry FP1, and then set the pace on the supersofts, until Sebastian Vettel first bettered his soft-tyre lap by six-tenths and then also went quicker on the supersofts.

But the gap between the Ferrari and the Mercedes on the faster rubber was only 0.211s here, not the whopping 1.4s it had been last Friday.

“It's been an interesting day,” the points leader said. “The car is feeling much better than it was in Malaysia. I'm glad that we had the dry session for FP1. In FP2, there was a lot of rain, but it felt really important to go out and assess the track and see how the car was feeling as it was not good in the wet in Malaysia. Now it feels back to normal, so I'm ready to race.”

Practicality is one thing, out giving the fans is something else, and Hamilton was one of only five drivers who deemed it worthwhile giving them something to cheer as FP2 was rained out. Fittingly, he was fastest from Force India’s Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez.