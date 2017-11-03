Jason Burt's weekend lowdown: Confused Everton could learn from Watford's managerial model

Memphis Depay heading home Lyon’s third goal to confirm a fifth successive defeat for Everton summed it up. Here was a player Everton had courted this time last year before abruptly pulling their interest during the January transfer window. “I would like to have him, I think he is an interesting player,” Ronald Koeman had said, but then talk of a permanent deal became a loan, which Manchester United would not countenance, and Depay moved to Lyon, for £15 million.

Depay has hardly set the world alight in France but he was good enough to be in a Lyon side who inflicted yet more humiliation on what appear a fractured team working within a muddled club.

“We can’t just cave in like that,” said Everton caretaker manager David Unsworth, who has overseen three defeats, in three competitions, since he took over when Koeman was sacked. In that time, Everton have gone out of the League Cup, stayed in the Premier League’s bottom three, and are out of the Europa League, having lined up against Lyon without a recognised striker.

It makes Sunday’s home fixture against Watford probably the most vital of the weekend. Unsworth cannot carry on if he suffers another defeat and, quite probably, the decision has already been taken that someone else needs to be appointed.

Everton had hoped Unsworth, promoted from the Under-23s, would succeed and continue until the end of the season, but there has been no reaction and the former defender might end up being an unfortunate casualty.

If Watford win at Goodison Park there will further interest in their head coach, Marco Silva, who is already on Everton’s list, a list they appear to be working through ahead of the international break to get their ducks in order as to what to do next.

Contact has been made with Sam Allardyce’s representatives, while Burnley’s Sean Dyche remains an option. A host of other names, with varying degrees of confidence, have been linked – Carlo Ancelotti, Thomas Tuchel, Guus Hiddink, Eddie Howe, etc – and the only common denominator is that they are all football managers.

They are all different with different styles of play, coaching and management and different levels of experience, which begs the question: what is Everton’s plan and who is implementing it?

The club have a chairman in Bill Kenwright who called the shots for years, and a majority shareholder in Farhad Moshiri who owns 51 per cent and has been trumpeted as a billionaire to bring back the good times. Then there is a director of football in Steve Walsh who has overseen the hapless player recruitment.

It has already made some of the potential managerial candidates think twice. What do Everton want? There appears to be a confused outlook. There does not appear to be any straight thinking. For whoever takes over there would have to be clarity as to who is in charge, what they want and how much power rests with the manager.

The fact Everton are playing Watford is not just ironic because of the presence of Silva in the opposition dugout. Watford have had a high turnover of managers, or head coaches, in recent years but no one could accuse them of not knowing what they are doing. They have that clear structure, that clear plan and have confidence in it and where they are heading. They have the golden vision that Everton lack.

Young and wise

Ashley Young’s inclusion in the England squad after a four-year absence shows that a) Gareth Southgate is not just committed to youth and b) more crucially, that here is an England manager picking players who will fit the system he wants to play. Which makes a change.

Wenger requires answer to November’s Arsenal curse

Arsenal reached the knockout stages of the Europa League on Thursday but a drab goalless draw at home to Red Star Belgrade did not send pulses racing – coming 24 hours after Tottenham Hotspur thrillingly defeated Real Madrid 3-1 in the Champions League. Thursday nights are no fun at the Emirates, especially when your north London neighbours are lording it.

But, then, Arsenal fans may have looked at the date – Nov 2 – and shuddered. The curse of November has struck again! According to statisticians at Opta, Arsenal have averaged 1.56 points per game in November in Premier League history, their worst return of any month. Every other month, it is around 1.88.

And their first league fixture this November? Away to Manchester City on Sunday, which makes it even more of a litmus test for the season. Arsenal have not beaten another top-six opponent away since defeating City in January 2015.

There is then the international break followed by Spurs at home, Burnley away and Huddersfield Town at home, plus a Europa League match away to Koln. Is that average going to shift? If Arsenal do not win two or three of those then Arsene Wenger may face even more annoying questions about the troubles of November.

Sad, isn't it?

Jose Mourinho’s apparent unhappiness is unfathomable. He will never work in a more supportive environment than at Manchester United. There is none of the politics or factions he faced at other clubs. But maybe not having those excuses is the reason for his frustration.

Kane deserves pay to match praise from Pochettino

There is only one problem with Mauricio Pochettino cleverly likening Harry Kane to Francesco Totti, who spent his entire 24-year career at Roma, a one-club man as Kane might well become at Tottenham Hotspur. And that problem is that Roma always made sure that Totti was one of the best-paid players in Serie A. Kane is not even in the top 10 or 20 in the Premier League when it comes to salary and although it is, quite evidently, not about the money for the striker, it does eventually become part of it.

Whether Kane earns £100,000 or £200,000 a week is not the point. The point is whether he is earning half, of maybe even a third, of some of the other strikers in England. He did not score against Real Madrid on Wednesday but he again showed, half-fit, just how good – and valuable – he is.