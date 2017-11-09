Javier Mascherano refuses to rule out leaving Barcelona at end of season

Could Mascherano be on his way back to Anfield?: Getty

Javier Mascherano has refused to rule out leaving Barcelona after next summer’s World Cup, with reports in Spain claiming Liverpool, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain would all be interested in signing the 33-year-old.

Mascherano moved to Barcelona in 2010 from Liverpool and has gone on to establish himself as one of the club’s most important players, winning La Liga four times and the Champions League twice.

However, the defender’s contract expires in 2019 meaning he will be allowed to leave on a free transfer in the summer.

And while away on international duty with Argentina – who take on World Cup hosts Russia and Nigeria in a pair of friendlies – Mascherano refused to rule out quitting the Nou Camp at the end of the current season.

“I am always analysing my situation,” he said in an interview with TyC Sports.

“I do not rule out anything, I do not want to be a prisoner of my words, I will seek my happiness.”

The Spanish newspaper Diario Gol then followed up the interview with a story suggesting that Liverpool would rival Juventus and PSG for Mascherano’s signature.

And the paper also claimed that Lionel Messi was certain his compatriot and team-mate would be leaving this summer.