Jay-Jay Okocha and former Chelsea manager Roberto Di Matteo back Oscarine Masuluke for Puskas Award

Baroka FC goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke has received the backing of some of the prominent football figures to win the Puskas Award.

Nigerian football icon Jay-Jay Okocha and former Chelsea manager Roberto Di Matteo have already made it public that Masuluke has got their votes.

The South African shot-stopper made headlines following his incredible bicycle-kick goal in the 1-1 draw against Orlando Pirates late last year.

Masuluke missed out on the Goal of the Season award at the of the PSL season earlier this year, but the goal was too good for Fifa to ignore.

Speaking to the Fifa website Okocha said: “My vote goes to the goalkeeper [Oscarine Masuluke], because it’s so rare to see something like that. Goals by goalkeepers are already very unusual, and last-minute bicycle kicks are too. I think it really was something very special.”

Di Matteo, who masterminded Chelsea's Uefa Champions League win over Bayern Munich in 2012, is also impressed by the 24-year-old's outrageous goal.

“I really liked the strike by the goalkeeper [Oscarine Masuluke] – and the celebrations afterwards were pretty unique too!” he said.

Masuluke joins a growing list of South African players to be nominated for the Puskas Award.

Katlego Mphela's strike against Spain during the 2009 Fifa Confederations Cup made the cut over six years ago, while Siphiwe Tshabalala and Hlompho Kekana have both also been recognized for their superb goals for Bafana Bafana in the past.