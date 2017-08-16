Jay Rodriquez praises Egypt’s Ahmed Hegazi

The 28-year-old forward is pleased with Pharaohs defender after his debut goal that sealed victory for the Baggies in their opening league game

West Bromwich Albion forward Jay Rodriguez has praised Egypt’s Ahmed Hegazi for his qualities after netting the match winning goal in Saturday’s English Premier League opener against AFC Bournemouth.

Hegazi’s first half header was the only difference in the Hawthorns on Saturday as he scooped home the man of the match award following his stellar performance in his debut game.

Rodriguez expressed his admiration for the defender’s physical qualities and his quick adaptation to life in the English topflight league.

“It was a real joy for the lads to see that one go in because it’s a set-piece we’ve spent time on,” Rodriguez told DailyStar.

“You wouldn’t have guessed the way he’s played and fitted in.

“He’s fit, strong, great on the ball and he’s really strong in the air as we saw. We’ve worked on that and it paid off.

“He’s settled in really well and done well in pre-season. He showed again how well he’s done."

The 26-year-old joined the Tony Pulis' men this summer on a season-long loan deal from Egyptian Premier league giants Al Ahly.