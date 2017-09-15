Jayiya: Bidvest Wits will be a massive challenge for Kaizer Chiefs

While Jayiya relished playing against the Citizens in midweek, he has now set his sights on beating the Students

Kaizer Chiefs registered their first win of the 2017/2018 Premier Soccer League (PSL) campaign on Wednesday evening with a 2-0 victory against Cape Town City.

For one Amakhosi player in particular, the match held a certain significance. Bhongolwethu Jayiya returned to his former club just months after being released by the Citizens and the 27-year-old admits that it felt good to get one over his former team in their own backyard.

“It was a good feeling to return to Cape Town,” Jayiya told his club’s website.

“It was fascinating to play against my former teammates. It was great to see my former teammates,” Jayiya added.

“I enjoyed myself and was adamant to help my team win. The Cape Town City supporters were always good to me and it was intriguing to play in front of the crowd that used to cheer me on.”

“The main focus was, of course, on Kaizer Chiefs. We desperately wanted to win this match. To achieve that in front of a big crowd and against my former team was a double bonus. It will go a long way to boost my confidence and, more so, to get us to winning ways,” he explained.

However, it doesn't get any easier for Chiefs as they take on the defending champions Bidvest Wits on Saturday.

“This is a massive challenge,” Jayiya said.

“We want to keep the winning momentum alive. We are aware that Wits will be coming at us firing on all cylinders as they have suffered six games without a win. One thing for sure is that we are going to do our utmost best to win the match.”

While it has not been the best of starts for the Soweto giants and despite several injuries to key players, Jayiya continues to remain positive.

“It is good to play back-to-back matches,” Jayiya commented.

“As players we want to play. We are still missing injured players though, but, as you’ve seen on Wednesday, we have a great pool of very talented players who are more than willing to fight tooth and nail to defend the Chiefs badge,” he concluded.