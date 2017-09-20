JDT 3 Kelantan 0: Handsome win the league champions

JDT came out victorious against Kelantan, in a night of celebrations for the newly-crowned 2017 Super League champions.





Johor Darul Ta'zim were handed the 2017 Super League trophy at Tan Sri Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium on Wednesday night after they gained their 15th win of the season when they defeated Kelantan 1-0.

Ulisses Morais only made one change to his starting line-up from the side that defeated Melaka United in Malaysia Cup action last weekend, introducing Gary Steven Robbat in place of Afiq Fazail. Junior Eldstal continues to be trusted in the centre of defence alongside Fadhli Shas, with Aidil Zafuan only making the bench. As for Zahasmi Ismail, he was able to call upon the services of Abou Bakr Mel and Alessandro Celin in attack.

The home side were literally handed a chance to open the scoring in the 9th minute of the match when Qayyum Marjoni inadvertently handled the ball inside the box in trying to chest the ball back to keeper, Khairul Fahmi. Mohammed Ghaddar's ensuing spot kick came at a nice height for Khairul Fahmi to palm away for a corner kick.

However, JDt were not to be denied in the 20th minute when they worked a wonderful free kick routine from Safiq Rahim to S. Kunanlan on the right hand side. The right back saw Khairul Fahmi off his line and decided to chip over the keeper to hand JDT a 1-0 lead.

In a match that JDT dominated, Kelantan had a rare opportunity immediately after conceding when Celin was put through on goal but Eldstal recovered brilliantly to clear away the danger quickly.

The Southern Tigers continued pummel their opponent with the next best chance fallin to Gabriel Guerra in the 25th minute after he was put through by Ghaddar. However the Argentine could only drag his shot just past the post with Khairul Fahmi completely beaten.

JDT would get their second before half time after a bit of enterprising attacking play opened up the chance for Gonzalo Cabrera in the 37th minute. Ghaddar fed Guerra on the right hand side and the latter delivered the perfect low cross for the advancing Cabrera to tap home.

The league champions would go on to press their advantage after the half time break, needing only 11 minutes to add to their goal tally. Guerra already had one effort ruled out for offside just earlier before Safiq's wonderful free kick curled wickedly beyond Khairul Fahmi, when the keeper was anticipating a touch from horde of players in front of him.

Zahasmi rang the changes by bringing on the experienced duo of Badhri Radzi and Nor Farhan Muhammad for S. Thinagaran and Celin but it was still the home side that would continue to have the lion share of possession.

At the home bench, Morais was forced to take off Fahdli for Aidil but was also to give a run-out for one of the stars of the recently concluded KL 2017 SEA Games in Safawi Rasid.

The rest of the game was played out at a slow pace as Kelantan never looked like they were going to get back into the match. JDT happy to spray the passes around and take the 3-0 win on their coronation day.

In a glitzy ceremony post match, JDT received their league trophy after a season in which they were undeniably the best team in the land. As for Kelantan, the defeat puts them in a real relegation dog fight with just two matches remaining.