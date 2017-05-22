JDT gets Selangor, while Kedah and Pahang gets easy Malaysia Cup group

2016 Malaysia Cup champions Kedah could face JDT in the quarterfinals should both sides go through





The draw for the 2017 Malaysia Cup has finally happened. In a long-drawn affair where viewers were even treated to how the papers were rolled and inserted into the individual balls, before the draw was eventually made.

Last year's champions Kedah should be the favourite to get out of Group C as they are put together with Kelantan, Melaka United and UiTM FC. Meanwhile, Super League leaders Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) will face Selangor, Sarawak and Terengganu in Group D.

As the two that qualifiers out from Group C and D meet each other in the quarterfinals, a mouth-watering Kedah-Selangor or Kedah-JDT could be on the cards.

The groups in full as follows;

Group A

Pahang, T-Team FC, Negeri Sembilan, PKNP FC

Group B

Perak, Felda United FC, PKNS FC, Kuala Lumpur

Group C

Kedah, Kelantan, Melaka United, UiTM FC

Group D

Johor Darul Ta'zim, Selangor, Sarawak, Terengganu

The 91st edition of the Malaysia Cup starts with the first batch of matches on 4 July 2017, with the final planned for 28 October 2017.