JDT players' late arrival not a concern for Vingada

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Although Malaysia's training session on Monday was not attended by Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) players who had received the call-up, head coach Nelo Vingada was not too concerned by the absence, despite the fact their first DPR Korea tie will be played this Friday.

Malaysia Cup finalists JDT and Kedah played the final match last Saturday, and Malaysia squad members involved in the tie had been scheduled to arrive at the Malaysian FA headquarters in Kelana Jaya on June 6, Monday for the training camp. But by Monday evening, players from JDT, who won the final with a 2-0 scoreline, had not arrived in Kelana Jaya, whereas the only Kedah player to have received the current call-up, Syafiq Ahmad was present during the training.

JDT players had been seen celebrating their Malaysia Cup win on Sunday evening in Johor, an event that was also attended by club owner and Malaysian FA (FAM) president Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

JDT's Malaysia Cup win celebration

The Southern Tigers make up the majority of the Malaysia squad, with 10 of their players included in the 23-man squad that Vingada will take to Buriram, Thailand on Tuesday.

"As a coach, I know what it means to party, to commemorate (celebrate) when you win a great competition.

"I'm sure the JDT players are doing what is usually done, celebrating, enjoying themselves, having dinner and sleeping late. This is normal in football, it happens here and everywhere else.

"The game is on November 10, so they have time to recover. We will conduct a special training for the JDT players," said the Portuguese when met by the press on Monday.

The JDT players arrived in Kelana Jaya later near midnight, and flew to Thailand along with the rest of the team on Tuesday morning.