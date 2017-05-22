JDT and Selangor could be drawn in the same Malaysia Cup group

Stay with Goal as we bring to you the latest on the 2017 Malaysia Cup draw





Tonight the draw for the 2017 Malaysia Cup is expected to take place during the "Scoreboard Extra Time" programme on TV9 at 10:30pm.

16 teams have qualified for the competition by virtue of finishing in the top 11 places in the Super League as well as the top 5 places in the Premier League.

The four pots for the draw is as follows

Pot 1

Johor Darul Ta'zim, Pahang, Kedah, Perak

Pot 2

Selangor, Felda United, Kelantan, T-Team

Pot 3

PKNS FC, Melaka, Sarawak, Negeri Sembilan

Pot 4

Terengganu, PKNP FC, Kuala Lumpur, UiTM FC

The teams will be divided into four groups of four teams each. The top two finishers in the each group will advance to the quarter finals stage of the competition.

Kedah won the 2016 Malaysia Cup and after their triumph at the weekend in the FA Cup - the Red Eagles are bound to be one of the front runners for this year's competition too.

A possible group could contain JDT, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Terengganu - which would make for a very exciting group stage.