JDT targeting 9th straight league win against Felda

It's the meeting of two teams will are also in the last four of the Malaysia Cup. Felda United will welcome Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) at a different venue than what is expected but the change doesn't take away what is a potentially enticing penultimate Super League clash between the two teams that finished top two last season.

CURRENT FORMS

Felda are fourth in the league standings, a massive 15 points behind JDT at the top. However B. Sathianathan's men are on a good run in the league, having won each of their last three matches, including a notable 3-1 win away at Kedah. Their magnificent comeback win over PKNP in the cup competition will also put them in confident mood ahead of Thursday's clash.

JDT are riding high on a eight-match winning run in the league that stretched back to Maya, which has helped them to retain the Super League trophy for an unprecedented four consecutive time. Kelantan were handed a 3-0 last week, which came in between of two matches against Melaka United in the cup competition.

RECENT RECORDS

The two teams have already met twice this season and the advantage falls to JDT. A 3-1 win at Tan Sri Dato' Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium in January in the league was quickly followed by a 2-0 win at Tun Abdul Razak Stadium in February in the FA Cup early round.

In the other three meetings before that JDT also hold the upper hand, winning two of those matches with Felda last beating JDT in November of 2015 where they achieved a 2-1 win at Johor Bahru.

PLAYER AVAILABILITY

Sathianathan will have his core players available and in good form heading into the match. Wan Zack Haikal is on a good goal-scoring form with four in his last two matches while Zah Rahan Krangar has also contributed a goal in the last match they played. Former JDT player, Norshahrul Idlan was dropped to the bench for the match against PKNP and looks likely to continue from there.

Ulisses Morais will be without Gary Steven Robbat for this match after the midfielder picked up an injury following the Kelantan match. The combative midfielder had been in good form recently and his place would go to either Afiq Fazail or Amirulhadi Zainal. Continued absence of Marcos Antonio will see Junior Eldstal continue in the heart of JDT's defence, alongside Fadhli Shas.

