Jeakson Singh - India U17 team's Manipuri midfield destroyer who croons in Punjabi

When the All India Football Federation (AIFF) released the final squad of 21 to represent India at its first-ever FIFA Under-17 World Cup, one particular state outshone the rest of the nation by a considerable mile.

Eight players from the Manipur have made the cut in Luis Norton de Matos’ squad as India get ready to host 24 of the best youth football teams on the planet in a three-week long tournament panning six different venues across the country.

Jeakson Singh is one of those boys from the North Eastern state along with team skipper Amarjit Singh Kiyam. The pair of them stands out amongst the rest of the Manipur contingent in a unique manner – they are fluent in the Punjabi dialect.

Jeakson, a defensive midfielder by position, has a long and strong connection to the North Indian state of Punjab. The teenager was just 11-year-old when he had left his hometown in Thoubal district to travel all the way to Chandigarh to work on his football education.

Born in a family who love football, Jeakson’s early introduction to the sport came from his father who was a coach. “Since my father was a coach himself, he acquainted me with the basics of football through his training. I started practising with my father at seven years of age and four years later I headed to CFA,” Jeakson says.

The CFA he refers to is the state-run Chandigarh Football Academy, one of the premier academies in Punjab. It was his elder brother who had recommended the youngster towards the direction of the CFA due to its high-level coaching.

Jeakson’s mind was made up and he would shun all local football tournaments and trials back in his home state in a single-minded aim of joining an academy nearly 2700 kms away from Manipur. He joined CFA along with Amarjit, who is, in fact, his maternal cousin and belongs to the same town of Thoubal.

“Amarjit Kiyam and I are cousin brothers. When I started playing, he too did after 3-4 months following my start. We are both from the same district named Thoubal in Manipur.

“Amarjit is my paternal cousin - his mother is the cousin of my father. We used to stay nearby and were also in the same school as kids. We also joined CFA together,” the 17-year-old says about the team’s skipper.

It was at the CFA where Jeakson learned the basic skills and techniques of the game along with opening up to the various tactical elements involved. He would continue to play for the club for five long years and it was here he picked up the local language.

“I learnt a lot of Punjabi in my five years at Chandigarh as I was surrounded by Punjabis all around. So eventually I picked up the language too. It’s not just me, even Amarjit and Sanjeev (Stalin) can speak Punjabi, too. We converse in Punjabi here. I also enjoy Punjabi music, particularly the mellow or romantic tracks and I can sing in Hindi too,” Jeakson says.

After several years at the CFA, the lure of testing himself in the U-16 I-League and eventually the U-17 World Cup meant the Manipur boy made the switch to the Minerva Punjab FC Academy in the same city.

“At CFA, I trained for at least five years and later left for Minerva Punjab as they were contesting in the U-16 I-League unlike CFA. I thought I had a better chance of being scouted for the U17 World Cup at Minerva Punjab rather than at CFA."

However, when the preparatory team for the Under-17 World Cup was being put together in 2015, Jeakson’s CFA teammates Amarjit and Sanjeev would be selected in the AIFF trials held at Goa but the defensive midfielder would miss out.

“Amarjit Kiyam and Sanjeev Stalin were already selected from CFA and I wasn’t selected then. I used to practice a lot but the competition among the kids at CFA had reduced as the number of kids had gone down,” he says about missing the initial cut for the World Cup squad.

