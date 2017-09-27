Jedinak misses out on Australia's World Cup playoff squad

The skipper appears to have failed in his recovery from injury and will be sorely missed in the heart of the Socceroos midfield

Australian captain Mile Jedinak has been left out of the national team squad for the World Cup playoffs against Syria.

Jedinak hasn't featured for club side Aston Villa since September 12 and is likely still having problems with a chronic groin strain he picked up in April.

Aziz Behich, Craig Goodwin, Matthew Jurman, Nikita Rukavytsya and Josh Risdon have been added to the squad while Matt Spiranovic, Alex Gersbach, Awer Mabil, Jamie Maclaren and Ryan McGowan are the players omitted from the list of players selected to face Japan/Thailand.

Australia will play the first leg against Syria in Malacca, Malaysia on October 5, before hosting the home leg at ANZ Stadium five days later.

The winner of the tie will face a two-leg playoff against fourth-place in CONCACAF for a spot in Russia.



​Socceroos 23 man squad



Goalkeepers

Mat Ryan, Mitch Langerak, Danny Vukovic

Defenders

Aziz Behich, Milos Degenek, Mathew Jurman, Josh Risdon, Trent Sainsbury, Brad Smith, Bailey Wright

Midfielders

Mustafa Amini, Craig Goodwin, Jackson Irvine, Robbie Kruse, Mathew Leckie, Massimo Luongo, Mark Milligan, Aaron Mooy, Tom Rogic, James Troisi,

Strikers

Tim Cahill, Tomi Juric, Nikita Rukavytsya