Jemerson & Alex Sandro replace Marcelo & Miranda in Brazil squad

The Monaco and Juventus stars will form part of Tite's squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifier against Colombia

Jemerson and Alex Sandro have been called up by Brazil to take the places of Marcelo and Miranda, it was confirmed on Friday.

Marcelo was ruled out of Tuesday's clash against Colombia due to injury, while Miranda misses the game through suspension.

As a result, the Monaco and Juventus defenders got a late nod from coach Tite to bolster the Selecao ahead of the clash in Barranquilla.

The pair had already featured in Brazil's friendlies against Argentina and Australia back in June, and now have the chance to press their claims on a World Cup spot in 2018.

Thiago Silva and Filipe Luis, however, are expected to start against the Cafetero instead.

A 2-0 victory for Brazil over Ecuador on Thursday meant the Selecao, already assured of qualification, have now secured top place in the CONMEBOL competition with three games to spare.