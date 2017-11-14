Jens Lehmann exclusive: ‘I was the loneliest person on the planet’ - What it feels like to be sent off in a Champions League Final

As Ronaldinho was closing in, I had a mere fraction of a second left to decide. Should I stay in goal or go out? There was no use bickering about how, really, Alexander Hleb was at fault, even though it had been he who had lost the ball on the right-hand side.

My defenders, Sol Campbell, Kolo Touré and Emmanuel Eboué might have been standing in position, but Eboué had failed to warn us of Samuel Eto’o coming down the right. Barcelona’s playmaker had used this moment of uncertainty – or perhaps it was mere fear of an ingenious opponent –to pass the ball between me and my defenders with the outside of his boot.

I could see Eto’o sprinting towards me. ‘I can manage this,’ I thought, setting out for a long sliding tackle. Suddenly, I realised that the Cameroon forward was even faster than I had anticipated. My path-time calculations, applied intuitively like so often before, got mixed up for the first time in ages.

No matter how much I stretched my leg, Eto’o would touch the ball before my foot did, and put it past me. ‘No goal,’ my mind yelled. It served as a warning but also a reminder that I had not yet conceded in this Champions League season – an unprecedented record, a mark for eternity. The streak would have to end at some point, of course, but not now of all times, not during the first 20 minutes of a the final. Was this the reason my hand suddenly grasped at Eto’o’s leg?

To this day, I do not quite know why I had not been able to simply keep my fingers to myself in the 19th minute on that May night at the Stade de France in Paris, 2006.

For a short moment, there even seemed to be hope for me. Barcelona’s Ludovic Giuly had come sprinting towards me from the left, thrusting the ball into the empty goal. I heard the referee’s whistle and thought I might be lucky; perhaps he had seen something that was going to save me.

Barcelona’s players crowded the ref, asking him why on earth he had not played the advantage. Realising that Terje Hauge could not reverse his decision, they changed strategy at top speed. Carlos Puyol and Mark van Bommel brandished imaginary red cards under the referee’s nose, a picture which burned itself into my mind. That simply is not done. Players do, of course, run up to the referee to tell him what to do every now and again, but openly demanding he send someone of simply is not on. In the end, the only solace I get is the hope that people always meet twice. There are always opportunities to settle old scores.

As the referee showed me the red card, I felt like the loneliest person on the planet; I could not even muster the strength to complain. This could not be true, I thought, burying my face in my hands. It could not be true that I was being sent of 20 minutes into this crucial match, not after the season we had been having. For the sense of self-protection, I fumed at my defenders for bringing me into this situation in the first place with their failure to act. I sulked of the pitch as Almunia was brought on, with Robert Pirès having to make way for him. Pirès was the pawn sacrifice, and I offered him an apology later in the dressing room.

Arsenal were down to 10 men after just 19 minutes Credit: AP More

Following the dismissal, I slunk into the dressing room to put on a clean shirt. What was I to do now? For a few minutes, I sat around, irresolute, before climbing up the steps to the stands. I bumped into Sir Alex Ferguson, who stared at me wide-eyed, as if he had seen Lucifer himself. ‘Bad luck,’ I said with a shrug, continuing on my way. When I had eventually found a seat, I was joined by Lasse and Mats [his children], who had been sitting with my wife and brother. I pulled them onto my lap and finally began to tear up. There is no apt description nor any solace for this moment, in which all aims, hopes and ambition of the previous months disappear in a black hole of disappointment. Nonetheless, all was not lost. I spurred on my team, and indeed, we took the lead with a beautiful Sol Campbell header – with ten men to boot. Barcelona attacked in vain, and we carried the lead into the break.

Entering the dressing room, I saw everyone sitting quietly on their seats as usual. No one reproached me; I simply had been playing too well during the previous rounds. In order not to feel completely useless, I went up to every single player, asking him to win the match, before Arsène Wenger gave some instructions in his calm way. At least we were still in the lead, but as I was running back up to my kids, I realised that the game was now going in one direction and one direction only: towards our goal.

Lehmann said it was the loneliest experience after being sent off Credit: AP More

Campbell, however, was in fantastic form, and so we formed a stronghold around him. Barcelona, however, still had energy left, and again it was Eto’o who reached the ball at the crucial moment. This time, he penetrated the penalty area, looked up briefly and saw that Almunia, my substitute, had moved too soon, going to the left even before the shot was fired. The ball was swooshing past his foot at the near post – 1–1. Disappointed, I fell back into my seat before clapping my hands upon realising that we had every chance to reach extra time and penalties.

Almunia, however, dimmed my hopes. His body language had changed after the equaliser; it was no longer positive. I knew him well and hoped he would pull himself together again, but to no avail. Somehow, however slowly, the keeper’s attitude spread to the players in front of him, and so, the winning goal was only a matter of time. Only four minutes later, Henrik Larsson set up Juliano Belletti, who put the ball through Manuel’s legs from a sharp angle.

Henry walks past the Champions League trophy Credit: PA More

The rest is told quickly. Straight after the match, we returned to London, with Arsène Wenger telling me that after the equaliser, he had known that we could no longer win. Why did he think we could not have done it? Why would parking the bus and getting through the shoot-out have been impossible?

Eventually, our arrival in England marked the end of the matter. It was a simple mark, too – no team dinner, no grief work, nothing. Arsenal were not one for socialising at all; in my five years there, only one Christmas do had been held. By no means did I want to party after our defeat, but a nightcap would perhaps have helped us cope.

What, then, was left after the first half of 2006? Well, there was my being made definite German number one. Then, there was establishing a historic record, one that might never be broken: 852 minutes without conceding in European football’s fiercest competition – a record set the following season when the Champions League started back up again. Of course, such an accomplishment needs a little luck and a great team, but at the same time, it remains my personal best, and having achieved this at the end of my career is wonderful. True, I had been voted goalkeeper of the season before, but such an award always depends on the grace of a jury made up of other players and journalists with various opinions. Our 852 minutes, in contrast, are a fact over which one cannot quibble. I am likely to remain the only goalkeeper ever not to concede throughout an entire Champions League season and still lose the final.

Jens Lehmann's autobiography, The Madness is on the Pitch, is available from the publisher (deCoubertin) at a special introductory offer.

