Jens Lehmann: What Wenger told me after Champions League final heartbreak

The manager from whom I learned the most is Arsène Wenger. He is a perfectionist, who does not only know how to defend but who has an exact idea of the game’s movement when going forwards. The possibility of training moves and automatisms forwards as well as backwards appears not to exist in some managers’ awareness. That concept has found its master in Wenger, who, over a longer period, has always been successful with his analytical and perceptive way of working. Not for nothing has he won big titles in all his jobs in France, Japan and England – only the Champions League trophy has eluded him so far, unfortunately.

Arsenal 7/5 to win North London Derby

After we had won the FA Cup with Arsenal on penalties, he once said that he never actually enjoyed the win, because our success had not been based on his way of playing but rather on ‘winning ugly’, as they say in England. Dirty victories were not his cup of tea. On the return flight from the Champions League final in which I had been sent of and we ended up losing 1–2 to Barcelona, he sat next to me and said, ‘I knew that if they scored one, we could no longer win.’ I was confused: we had gained a 1–0 lead after my red card; surely, conceding did not mean all was lost. It merely meant parking the bus and pulling the handbrake, followed by winning on penalties.





Lehmann Barcelona More