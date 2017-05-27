Jenson Button's dream F1 return turns to nightmare as 15-place grid penalty sours McLaren's relationship with Honda

For a while, it went like a dream. Jenson Button’s polished performance here on Thursday thoroughly vindicated his own decision to forego the chance to test a McLaren Honda after the race in Bahrain, and to rely on experience of it in the simulator at the McLaren factory in Woking, as he matched his team-mate’s pace despite a six-month lay-off.

But then disaster befell him on Saturday morning, with the need to change his Honda power unit’s MGU-H energy recovery system and turbocharger – the fifth time this has been necessary on this chassis this year - earned him a hope-shredding 15 grid-place penalty. That not only turned the dream into a brutal nightmare but added fuel to the flaming alliance between the race team and the Japanese manufacturer with which they had once enjoyed record-smashing domination in the Eighties and Nineties.

In many ways, the pointlessness that the former champion now faces after qualifying a brilliant ninth but falling to last on the grid – thus condemned to an afternoon of running at the back, with zero chance of scoring points – summarised the increasing futility of Honda’s F1 floundering programme.

On Wednesday Button was bubbling at the prospect of driving here again, but admitted: “If I didn’t drive a Formula One car again I’d be happy, but I am going to drive one tomorrow, and I’m very happy about that as well. To jump in for the Monaco Grand Prix - it’s perfect for me. I think every driver would do the same. For a one-off race in Monaco… Yes, you definitively would. It’s whole the season of Formula One that just drains you after so many years.

“It’s a new challenge driving a car that’s very different, but it’s around the Monaco circuit that I love. I’ve won here before. I’ve lived here for 17 years, so it’s very special to me and yes, I’m excited to see what I can do.”

The answer on Thursday was that he could go respectably fast in both practice sessions, and run very close to team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne.

He’d also admitted that he was nervous, before he got into the car again.

“Of course I am. I think I’d be wrong to not be. It’s something very different and if I wasn’t nervous or I didn’t have butterflies, I shouldn’t be getting in the car because I don’t care then. But I do care and I want to do the best job I can and I want to enjoy myself. That was the first thing that I got from my engineer, because he said basically the important thing this weekend was to enjoy myself.”

Poignantly, it was the first thing his late father John, who died not far from here, at his house in Eze, in January 2014, had said to him before he competed in – and won – his very first kart race when he was eight.

And he did enjoy himself. His girlfriend Brittny Ward was with him, as were loyal friends Chris Buncombe and physio Mike Collier, ready for the last hurrah. And he felt fit, having maintained his training in readiness for the triathlon campaign that has replaced racing cars as his overriding passion.

“I qualified for the world championship in triathlons,” he said proudly, referring to the amateur class in which he competed while his old friends were racing in Barcelona recently. It’s the key part of the new life in which he is clearly extremely relaxed and happy. “I won my race, which is good. So, yes, very happy with that. It’s all going to plan.” That plan is to compete for his second world title, in Chattanooga in September.

