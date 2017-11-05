Jentrix Shikangwa to lead Kenya's attack against Ghana

Thika Queens defender Wincate Kaari will bear the Captain’s armband while Lillian Awuor retaied the gloves

Jentrix Shikangwa will lead Kenya’s onslaught against Ghana in the FIFA Under 20 Women’s World Cup Qualifier.

Shikangwa who scored the winner in the second leg match in the first round against Ethiopia in September, will lead Harambee Starlets attack alongside Martha Amunyolete and Diana Wacera.

Lilian Awuor (GK), Foscah Nashivanda, Leah Cherotich, Lucy Akoth, Wincate Kaari, Corazon Aquino, Quinter Atieno, Diana Wacera, Martha Amunyolete, Stella Anyango, Jentrix Shikangwa

Substitutes: Judith Osimbo, Brenda Achieng, Linda Nyongesa, Lilian Mmboga, Rachel Muema, Veronica Awino