Jeremy Brockie's move is unlikely to happen, says agent Mike Makaab

Brockie's agent has revealed that the New Zealand international is unlikely to leave Matsatsantsa

Wantaway SuperSport United forward Jeremy Brockie is set to remain at Matsatsantsa despite his attempts to force his employer’s hand.

Speculation surrounding the future of the 29-year-old has gained traction over the last week, since SuperSport confirmed that Brockie had indeed handed in a transfer request amidst interest from Mamelodi Sundowns.

However, it remains unlikely that Masandawana will get their man before the transfer window closes. SuperSport have been adamant that they will not give in to Brockie’s demands as he only recently signed a contract extension with the Tshwane club and they are unwilling to sell him to another Premier Soccer League team.

Nonetheless, the latest to add his voice to the Tshwane side’s ongoing transfer saga is the New Zealand international’s agent Mike Makaab, who admits that Brockie’s proposed move to SuperSport’s cross-town rivals is unlikely to happen during the current transfer window as coach Eric Tinkler still sees Brockie as being an integral part of his plans.

“It is highly unlikely that is going to happen (Brockie joining Sundowns),” Makaab admitted to IOL.

“It looks like he is staying with SuperSport. Eric Tinkler doesn’t want to release him. He believes that Brockie is important, since they are challenging for honours in Africa,” Makaab explained.

“The player has a contract with SuperSport United, and there’s nothing we can do if they want to keep him,” Makaab concluded.