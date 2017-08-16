Jeremy Brockie is going nowhere, says SuperSport United coach Eric Tinkler

The Matsatsantsa coach is adamant that Brockie will only be allowed to leave at the end of the season

Despite speculation regarding the future of SuperSport United's forward Jeremy Brockie, Eric Tinkler has maintained that the New Zealand iinternational is going nowhere.

It was previously reported that Mamelodi Sundowns had revived their interest in Brockie, and that they were plotting a new and improved bid for the 29-year-old following Pitso Mosimane’s latest pronouncements that Khama Billiat could be lost to the Brazilians.

Tinkler said Brockie will not be allowed to leave in the current transfer window, but rather they will not stand in his way if he decides to leave at the end of the 2017/18 season.

He added that the marksman will not be sold to another Premier Soccer League club when the club decides to sell him.

“He is very crucial, but no more crucial than the rest of the squad,” Tinkler was quoted as saying by The Star.

“When given the supply, Brockie will get the job done because he is a natural goalscorer, and I have informed him that he is going nowhere," he said.

“At the end of the season, when he has scored 20 to 25 goals, we won’t stand in his way, but he will not be joining another SA team. He will be going to Europe,” Tinkler concluded.