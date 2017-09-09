Jeremy Brockie: It will be special to score my 50th goal for SuperSport United

Brockie has an added incentive against the Team of Choice as he is on the verge of a personal milestone

SuperSport United forward Jeremy Brockie is one goal away from reaching his 50th goal for the club.

The New Zealand international’s future has been clouded with much uncertainty over recent weeks following SuperSport’s decision to reject his transfer request amidst interest from cross-town rivals Mamelodi Sundowns.

But with the 2017 July/August transfer window now closed, Brockie remains a Matsatsantsa player, and will have the opportunity to reach his half century against Maritzburg United in the MTN8 second leg semi-final against Maritzburg United.

Despite being dropped for the first leg, Brockie is back in picture at the Tshwane-based outfit as Eric Tinkler has named him in the match day squad.

While it remains to be seen whether he will start or come off the bench on Saturday, Brockie is determined to achieve his milestone if given the opportunity.

“I’ve been pretty fortunate since I have arrived in South Africa to be consistently hitting the back of the net‚” Brockie told Times Media.

“If I get the opportunity on Saturday against Maritzburg it will be quite special to be able to bring up the half-century.

Furthermore, Brockie is eight goals shy of being the club’s all-time leading goal scorer; a record currently held by the late Abram Raselemane, who netted 57 goals in 135 starts between 2002 and 2006.

“That’s a nice little target that is in front of me,” Brockie said.

Although, Brockie has played for several clubs all over the world, he has stated that his time in South Africa has been the most fruitful of his career.

“It’s definitely the most consistent that I have been in terms of scoring goals, and for me it’s a great feeling to be in a foreign country and doing what I love to do,” he concluded.