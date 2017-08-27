Jeremy Brockie to Sundowns reports gather pace as Eric Tinkler refuses to comment on striker's future

Tinkler referred all the questions surrounding Brockie's future at the club to Matsatsantsa's CEO Stanley Matthews

SuperSport United striker Jeremy Brockie appears to be edging closer to a multi-million move to Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 29-year-old was left out of the match day squad for the MTN8 semi-final clash against Maritzburg United on Saturday night, and after the game, coach Eric Tinkler refused to comment on the striker's future.

"I'm not going to make a comment on Brockie. It's an internal matter. The CEO [Stanley Matthews] is the right person to speak to," Tinkler said after the game.

Orlando Pirates are reportedly still keen on Brockie's signature, but the Brazilians appear to be leading the race with Pitso Mosimane confirming that they will not rest until they sign the New Zealand international.

"It's not easy to find strikers like Brockie, but we will not give up. Whichever player we want, we will follow them until the transfer window closes," Mosimane said.

Sundowns media officer Thulani Thuswa confirmed to Isolezwe that they are talking to SuperSport United regarding the services of Brockie.

"Yes, we are talking to SuperSport United regarding Brockie. At this stage, I cannot confirm whether or not he will be our player before the transfer window closes, but we want him," Thuswa was quoted as saying earlier this week.