Jermain Defoe backs Harry Kane to shatter Alan Shearer’s long-standing Premier League record

Harry Kane is in the form of his life at Tottenham: Getty

Jermain Defoe’s status in Tottenham’s Hall of Fame was well established at the time he first set eyes on the teenager he knew would one day take his place as the goal king of White Hart Lane.

Harry Kane was just 16 and a relative unknown playing for Tottenham’s U18s when Defoe made the bold declaration to the club’s academy coaches they had a once-in-a-lifetime talent on their hands.

As the pair prepare for a Wembley reunion on Saturday - with Kane having matured into not just one of the most prolific centre forwards in England but in the world - Defoe’s prophesy has already been fulfilled.

Now the veteran Bournemouth and England striker is predicting Kane will go on and shatter Alan Shearer’s long-standing record of 260 Premier League goals.

“Shearer was special and with all the great forwards in the Premier League is still at the top,” says Defoe, speaking from in the in bowels of Bournemouth’s intimate Vitality Stadium home.

“Wayne Rooney was getting close to him but it is not easy. For 260 goals you have to be doing it year in, year out, for a number of years. I just feel like Harry has to be thinking about beating him because I would.

“There is a lot of pressure but I just feel Harry must be thinking that’s the dream. The dream is to be the highest goal-scorer for England and the highest goal-scorer in the Premier League.

“If he continues scoring goals like he is scoring goals, the sky is the limit.

“If you speak to him he must feel, especially in that team, where it’s like his team now, the way they play with the chances and that manager, he must be looking at the record.”

Kane, 24, has taken just 123 appearances to race to 84 Premier League goals and if he can maintain that impressive strike rate he will eclipse Shearer’s tally before he celebrates his 32nd birthday.