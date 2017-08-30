Jermain Defoe eyeing managerial role after retirement

Jermain Defoe wants to become a manager when he eventually finishes playing, and has revealed he has already spoken to the necessary figures about doing his coaches badges this year, even if he has no designs on retiring just yet.

The 34-year-old signed for Bournemouth in the summer and has worked hard to stay as fit as possible, but has revealed that his role as a senior player has made him think about what comes next.

“I would like to do my badges,” Defoe said. “I’ve had discussions with someone at the club about doing my badges this year because it is something I have been thinking about. Especially with playing under different managers and just taking what they say.

“You think 'if I was a manager I would do this or do that'. I've just been a sponge taking it in from all different managers and that's important and as you get older you start thinking on those levels so I will definitely be doing my badges.”

Thrust into an even more senior role in the England set-up after the retirement of Wayne Rooney, Defoe has found young players approaching him asking for advice.

“I think it come naturally to me. Even at the club I try and speak to a lot of the younger players, give them advice about things they can do. And even away from football, some of the things I have been through hopefully I can help other people because I feel like it is important. My mum has always said to me if you can help other people that is a big thing.

“There is more to life than just football. If you can help others it is important as well. It is something I feel like I am good at doing and f I can bring my experience to this camp with the lads who haven't been to a tournament and even the young lads having their first time in the squad I will certainly do that yeah.”

View photos Defoe in England training earlier this week (Getty) More

Defoe still “dreams” of appearing in next summer’s World Cup in Russia, however, so isn’t considering finishing his playing career just yet.

“Yeah of course. When you are here you want to be involved and mainly just think about performing for my club because at the end of the day to get into a World Cup squad it's based on merit, you have got to have a good season.

“And as a forward it's how many goals have you scored and being injury free, in a long season playing many games and stuff like that so of course it would be a dream to play at another World Cup for sure.”