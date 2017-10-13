Jermain Defoe: I knew Harry Kane would be a star and still dream of playing in the World Cup

When Harry Kane and Jermain Defoe embrace at Wembley on Saturday at the end of Tottenham’s game with Bournemouth, it will not be the first time they have swapped shirts.

Since sheepishly asking Defoe if he could inherit his No 18 jersey when his former hero departed Tottenham for Canada in 2014, Kane has gone on to take his place as the goal king of White Hart Lane.

It is also likely that if Defoe does fulfil his ambitions of being named in England’s World Cup squad in Russia next summer, it will be as understudy to the country’s leading man. But, far from being bitter that Kane’s career is just beginning to flourish while he is in the twilight of his, Defoe is thankful the fresh-faced 16-year-old he identified as a future star is living up to his potential.

“I have been saying for a long time how good Harry was and that he should have got his chance in the first team sooner,” Defoe said.

“I remember watching Harry when he was 15, 16 and saying to the youth coaches he was a natural finisher.

“I do not want to put too much pressure on him because he is a nice kid but he is a goal machine and the sky is the limit.”

Jermain Defoe and Harry Kane in England training Credit: AFP More