Jermain Defoe: I knew Harry Kane would be a star and still dream of playing in the World Cup
When Harry Kane and Jermain Defoe embrace at Wembley on Saturday at the end of Tottenham’s game with Bournemouth, it will not be the first time they have swapped shirts.
Since sheepishly asking Defoe if he could inherit his No 18 jersey when his former hero departed Tottenham for Canada in 2014, Kane has gone on to take his place as the goal king of White Hart Lane.
It is also likely that if Defoe does fulfil his ambitions of being named in England’s World Cup squad in Russia next summer, it will be as understudy to the country’s leading man. But, far from being bitter that Kane’s career is just beginning to flourish while he is in the twilight of his, Defoe is thankful the fresh-faced 16-year-old he identified as a future star is living up to his potential.
“I have been saying for a long time how good Harry was and that he should have got his chance in the first team sooner,” Defoe said.
“I remember watching Harry when he was 15, 16 and saying to the youth coaches he was a natural finisher.
“I do not want to put too much pressure on him because he is a nice kid but he is a goal machine and the sky is the limit.”
Having fulfilled one of Defoe’s prophesies, the veteran is now backing Kane to break Alan Shearer’s long-standing Premier League record of 260 goals.
After racing to 84 goals in just 123 matches Kane, 24, is on course to eclipse Shearer’s tally by the time he celebrates his 32nd birthday.
Defoe said: “Shearer was special and, with all the great forwards in the Premier League, is still at the top.
“Wayne Rooney was getting close to him but it is not easy. For 260 goals you have to be doing it year in, year out, for a number of years.
“I just feel like Harry has to be thinking about beating him because I would. The dream is to be the highest goalscorer for England and the highest goalscorer in the Premier League.
“If you speak to him he must feel, especially in that team, where it’s like his team now, the way they play with the chances and that manager, he must be looking at the record.”
If Kane does overtake Shearer then Defoe, currently seventh in the all-time Premier League scoring charts, will be long since retired, having turned 35 last week.
While age is definitely not on his side the chance to embark on a final World Cup adventure is one the former Portsmouth and West Ham forward he is determined not to pass up, fuelled by the heartache of being overlooked for selection four years ago.
“Being involved at a World Cup is the pinnacle and for me to do that again would be really special,” added Defoe.
“That is the dream, to play in major tournaments and that has never changed, especially with this group of players because I believe we can do something. In 2014 I still feel like I should have gone. That disappointment motivates you.”