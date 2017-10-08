Jermain Defoe reveals the secret ingredient keeping him in the hunt for a place in England's World Cup squad

Jermain Defoe credits "clean living" and his mother's advice for keeping him in the hunt for a World Cup place at the age of 35.

The Bournemouth striker celebrated his birthday on Saturday and is hoping to mark the occasion with a 58th England cap in Lithuania.

Many of his contemporaries are either retired, winding down or firmly out of the international picture. Wayne Rooney, four years Defoe's junior, recently called time on his distinguished Three Lions career.

Defoe is fast becoming a mentor figure in Gareth Southgate's youthful squad but insists he is more than able to keep up on the pitch as he looks to make amends for his omission from the 2014 tournament in Brazil.

And he puts his longevity down to a series of lifestyle choices such which include regular pilates, ice baths, teetotalism and an attempt - not always successful - to embrace a vegan diet.

"When you're in the England squad in your twenties you're realistic, you don't think that at 35 you'll still be in the squad and hopefully getting into a World Cup," he said.

Defoe has returned to the international fold late in his career (Getty) More