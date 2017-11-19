Jermaine McGillvary magic helps England into Rugby League World Cup semis

Winger Jermaine McGillvary scored two tries and set up two more to help England into the Rugby League World Cup semi-finals with a convincing 36-6 victory over Papua New Guinea at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Sunday.

The 29-year-old scored his fifth and sixth tries of the tournament inside the first 20 minutes and helped fellow winger Kallum Watkins to a second-half brace as England set up a meeting with Tonga next Saturday.

Alex Walmsley, Ben Currie and Ryan Hall also crossed for England but their error rate with ball in hand contributed to a poor set completion rate that will give the Tongans plenty of hope of a victory in Auckland.

Papua New Guinea, the only country in the world where rugby league is the national sport, had won all of their group matches in front of sell-out crowds on home soil in Port Moresby.

