Jerry Jones, entire Cowboys team kneel before national anthem

The Dallas Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones knelt on the field before their game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The solidarity shown by NFL teams continued before Monday's game between the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals.

The entire Cowboys team, with owner Jerry Jones included, knelt in the middle of the field as a statement for equality and representation for unity prior to the singing of the national anthem.

Both the Cowboys and Cardinals teams then stood with arms interlocked with members of the military while the anthem was sung at University of Phoenix Stadium.

NFL players, coaches and owners all presented a united front after United States president Donald Trump said Friday during a speech in Alabama that any player who kneels during the anthem is a "son of a b****" and should be "fired".

Cardinals president Michael Bidwill said in a statement Sunday he is "extremely proud of our players and the contributions they make that extend well beyond the playing field".

"There are countless examples of the positive influence and extraordinary impact these players have on our community," Bidwill continued.

"Football is something that has always united us as Americans and, particularly in times like these, has the ability to inspire rather than divide.

"It's a responsibility in which we have always taken great pride and will continue to embrace."