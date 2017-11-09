Jess Varnish 'told she can sue UK Sport and British Cycling'

Tom Cary
Jess Varnish at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships two years ago - 2015 Getty Images

Jess Varnish has reportedly been told that she can sue UK Sport and British Cycling for sex discrimination, detriment suffered from whistleblowing, victimisation and unfair dismissal. 

According to The Times, the former track sprinter – whose complaints  about British Cycling’s then performance director Shane Sutton led to  the Australian’s resignation last year – was told at a preliminary  court hearing this week that she could proceed with her claim to be  regarded as having been employed by British Cycling and UK Sport and  therefore owed the full legal obligations due to her as an employee. 

Varnish claims Sutton told her to “go and have a baby” before dropping her from the programme. He denies the claims. 

Jonathan Browning, the outgoing chairman of British Cycling, had told  journalists on Wednesday that his organisation was engaged in a  positive dialogue with Varnish and he was hopeful of a “positive  outcome” to their dispute. 

New chief executive Julie Harrington had likewise claimed that they  were engaged in constructive dialogue, telling the BBC last month that  the “door was open” for Varnish to return if she could produce the  necessary times. 

Former British Cycling performance director Shane Sutton denies the allegations Credit: telegraph

If Varnish does proceed with legal action, it would be a landmark  case. If the 26 year-old can demonstrate that athletes in receipt of  an APA [Athlete Performance Award] are employees – which was  previously thought unlikely as their funding is recognised as a grant  rather than a salary – then it could open UK Sport and other national  governing bodies up to all sorts of legal action.

Athletes might also  be liable for tax on their funding.  It is thought an out-of-court settlement or some sort of compensation  package is still the most likely outcome. 

