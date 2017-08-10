Jesse Were’s assist not enough for Zesco United

Despite picking a card early in the game, Were still rose to provide Zesco’s assist for the opening goal

Jesse Were provided an assist but his effort was not enough to save Zesco United from losing 2-1 to Lusaka Dynamos.

Zambian Super League leaders surrendered a point lead after conceeding two goals in under sevens minutes to their domestic rivals.

Despite picking a card early in the game after committing a foul on Dynamos player, the Kenyan international rose higher with an assist for Zesco's opening goal scored by substitute, Davies Kasirye.

Kasirye had come in just nine minutes to score Zesco’s opener in the 72nd minute but Lusaka Dynamos equalized through Erick Kabulo in the 82nd minute before hitting home the winner a few minutes to the final whistle.

Despite the lose, Zesco are still top of the Zambia Super League table on 38 points, one above NAPSA Stars while Lusaka Dynamos are fifth on 33 points.