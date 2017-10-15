Jesus learning from Aguero and living for goals at Manchester City

Gabriel Jesus moved on to seven goals for Manchester City this season in the demolition of Stoke and praised the influence of Sergio Aguero.

Manchester City and Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus is enjoying "a great moment in my life" as the attacking spearhead for club and country.

Jesus hit a brace as Premier League leaders City ransacked Stoke City 7-2 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, having also scored twice as the Selecao rounded off their triumphant World Cup qualifying campaign with a 3-0 win over Chile last week.

Jesus has seven goals in all competitions for City this season, making him joint top scorer for Pep Guardiola's in-form side along with Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling.

Aguero returned to the matchday squad as an unused substitute against Stoke, two weeks on from suffering a broken rib in a car accident, and Jesus credits the Argentina star for helping to develop his game since arriving in Manchester from Palmeiras.

"I live for goals and just want to score as many as possible. It's great to score goals in the Brazil national team shirt, but I also love doing it in City colours, too," the 20-year-old told the Manchester Evening News.

"I am enjoying this great moment in my life. I had an injury last season but that didn't stop me. My team and management really helped me, and they have been great for me in my time in England.

"I learn a lot from Sergio every day, but not just him – I learn from all the team. We learn with each other – I pass on my knowledge to them, and they give theirs to me, so it's an exchange."

Aguero's recent absence has left Jesus lining up alongside Sterling and Leroy Sane in a vibrant forward line, with the trio's average age of 21 underlining their vast potential.