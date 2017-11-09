Jesus 'Tecatito' Corona out of Mexico squad for personal reasons

The winger is leaving national team camp to return to Porto to be with his wife

Jesus "Tecatito" Corona will miss Mexico's friendly with Belgium and next week's game against Poland, leaving the team because of personal reasons

Corona is set to fly back to Porto from Brussels after his wife had complications in pregnacy.

"Jesus Manuel Corona is out of the national team after his wife showed complications with her pregnacy and unfortunately lost the baby," read a statement from the Mexican Football Federation.

The statement was followed with a tweet of support that reads, "We're all together in this very difficult moment, Jesus M. Corona. All our strength with you and your family."

Estamos juntos en este momento tan complicado, Jesús M. Corona. Toda nuestra fuerza contigo y tu familia. pic.twitter.com/iJYzr258Sz — Selección Nacional (@miseleccionmx) November 9, 2017

Corona, a quick winger who has been one of the most consistent starters for coach Juan Carlos Osorio, missed the Confederations Cup in Russia for personal reasons as well before returning to represent El Tri in each of their final four World Cup qualification matches.

The 24-year-old has scored five times for the national team since Osorio arrived in November of 2015.