Jets beat mistake-prone Bills

The Buffalo Bills could not get out of their own way and the New York Jets were there to capitalise on every miscue in a 34-21 win.

Two Buffalo fumbles were of the odd variety as wide receiver Jordan Matthews simply dropped the ball while reaching for an additional yard. Tight end Nick O'Leary was then stripped following confusion on the field about whether he was touched after making a diving catch.

Turnovers were not the only issue for the Bills, who were flagged 11 times for 99 yards. One of the worst penalties was an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on defensive end Jerry Hughes, who gave the Jets an extra 15 yards after it appeared they were stopped short of a first down and likely would have punted from their own 40.

As the Bills offence struggled to get anything going, the Jets offence set the tone early by running the ball on nine of their first 11 plays from scrimmage. Bilal Powell and Matt Forte ran for a combined 151 yards behind a Jets line that controlled the line of scrimmage.

It was a disappointing outing for the Bills (5-3), who would have moved into a tie with the New England Patriots (6-2) atop the AFC East.

JETS SAVE THEIR SEASON FOR NOW

A loss to the Bills would have all-but eliminated the Jets from contention in the AFC East, but thanks to a dominant defensive effort, New York (4-5) remain within striking distance of the first-place Patriots. The two teams will play each other in the regular-season finale on December 31.

The Jets were the aggressors from the start on Thursday, sacking Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor seven times while hitting him on 11 occasions. The Bills were held to just 307 yards of total offence and only 63 rushing yards as LeSean McCoy had just 12 total touches. Taylor was 29 of 40 for 285 yards through the air and ran for a team-high 35 yards, but the sacks were killer.