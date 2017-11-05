Jimmy Anderson gets his tour off to a good start but predicts a tight Ashes series between England and Australia

James Anderson is predicting a tight Ashes series after he got his tour off to a positive start with a four-wicket haul in the drawn two-day warm-up match against a Western Australia XI at the WACA.

Anderson made the old Kookaburra ball talk, extracting reverse swing to pick up four wickets in his second and third spells as he picked up four for 27 from his 13 overs.

The rest of England’s attack wasn’t quite as efficient, with Anderson’s fellow new-ball bowler Stuart Broad toiling for much of the day as he conceded 64 runs from 13 overs before picking up a late wicket on a second and final day that saw the WA XI finish on 342 for 10 – the hosts continuing to bat after losing their final wicket with their score on 338.

However, Anderson is predicting a close Ashes series even if Steve Smith’s hosts are strong favourites heading into the first Test in Brisbane on November 23.

“I think on paper it looks very even at the moment, but it all depends on which team deals with the pressure best in that first Test match,” he said.

“We’re going to make sure that the next couple of weeks we prepare well enough so that when we come to Brisbane we’re ready to go.”

On England’s bowling performance, Anderson added: “I think you could probably see from the first session we were rusty - that was pretty obvious. We didn’t quite get it right at all.

“We’ve got two more first-class games coming up before the series that we want to be fit for, and get those cobwebs out.

“I didn’t have much rhythm first up. It didn’t feel great, and there wasn’t much swing either with the new ball.

“But then I thought I got better as the day went on, and most of the bowlers would probably say the same. I thought we gradually got there in the end.

“It’s very different to English lengths here – so you can’t be as full – and I thought they played pretty well, and put pressure on us.