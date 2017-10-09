Jimmy Duggan in hot water with Mrs P after weathercock prank
While the best juvenile colts are fighting it out for winter favouritism for next year’s Classics at Newmarket on Saturday, some slightly older boys from jumping’s past will return to the saddle for the Reuben Foundation legends’ charity race at Chepstow in aid of the Bob Champion Cancer Trust.
Among those riding are Kevin Mooney, Graham Bradley, Martin Brennan and, all the way from California where the living is easy, the exiled Jimmy Duggan, best known for his association with the hurdler Aonoch.
He has lost 4st in 72 days – “it’s quite embarrassing because you could well ask how did I get that fat in the first place?” – and sat on a horse for the first time in six years at Jamie Osborne’s on Thursday when he rode out five lots.
“Every molecule in my body was aching,” he explained. “I had to roll out of bed and they gave me another five lots the next day. Today I rode a furious puller and my arms feel like an orangutan’s.”
During his time in Lambourn in the 1980s Duggan was up for anything so when, at an Oliver Sherwood Sunday lunch party, they were recruiting volunteers to kidnap Jenny Pitman’s garden gnomes he volunteered alongside Simon Sherwood and Tim Thomson-Jones.
When they got to Weathercock House there were no gnomes. But rather than return empty-handed they decided to remove one of the eponymous stone weathercocks that proudly adorned the gateposts. This was easier said than done but eventually it went reluctantly with its captors.
Oliver Sherwood and the other respectable trainers present were horrified and, presumably thinking ahead to the ramifications (ie Mrs P’s not inconsiderable ire) spooked about the prize that the three jockeys had returned with and the trio were ordered to return it with immediate effect.
Instead they took it to the foot of the gallops and made a rather nice nest for it where it would be seen by all the next morning. However, word got out and Mrs P was on the phone to Sherwood at six the next morning. He took no persuading to turn Queen’s evidence and shopped the trio, who were then summoned to Weathercock House to face the music (think 1812 Overture with real cannon).
“You,” said Mrs P to Sherwood, “I’m surprised at you.”
“You,” she continued moving on to Thomson-Jones. “I’m not surprised at you.”
“And you,” she said facing Duggan and about to deliver the most crushing of put-downs. “Who the ---- are you?”
Welcome back Jimmy – a true legend.
Blackwater Bridge's brief moment in The Sun
We are at the height of the racing book season and the one I was looking forward to most Moments in the Sun by Claude Duval (Racing Post, £20) is among the new releases. Duval’s autobiography covers his 47 years at The Sun. It is worth buying if just for the first chapter; the story of how his editor Kelvin MacKenzie instructed him to buy a horse with the view to winning the 1982 Grand National for the Sun. Duval has regaled after-dinner audiences with the tragic ‘Blackwater Bridge' story for years, but this is the finest, definitive retelling of the press room’s favourite story.