Jimmy Duggan in hot water with Mrs P after weathercock prank

While the best juvenile colts are fighting it out for winter favouritism for next year’s Classics at Newmarket on Saturday, some slightly older boys from jumping’s past will return to the saddle for the Reuben Foundation legends’ charity race at Chepstow in aid of the Bob Champion Cancer Trust.

Among those riding are Kevin Mooney, Graham Bradley, Martin Brennan and, all the way from California where the living is easy, the exiled Jimmy Duggan, best known for his association with the hurdler Aonoch.

He has lost 4st in 72 days – “it’s quite embarrassing because you could well ask how did I get that fat in the first place?” – and sat on a horse for the first time in six years at Jamie Osborne’s on Thursday when he rode out five lots.

“Every molecule in my body was aching,” he explained. “I had to roll out of bed and they gave me another five lots the next day. Today I rode a furious puller and my arms feel like an orangutan’s.”

During his time in Lambourn in the 1980s Duggan was up for anything so when, at an Oliver Sherwood Sunday lunch party, they were recruiting volunteers to kidnap Jenny Pitman’s garden gnomes he volunteered alongside Simon Sherwood and Tim Thomson-Jones.

Bob Champion Cancer Trust has enticed veterans back into the saddle for a Chepstow fundraiser Credit: Paul Grover, for The Telegraph More