Joanna Rowsell-Shand exclusive: 'People said I should go to Tokyo but I haven't missed competing at all'

The transition to civilian life post-retirement can be a time of great anguish for an elite athlete, as we know only too well by now. Witness the number of sportsmen and women who have come forward in recent weeks months admitting to symptoms of depression and anxiety as they struggle to fill the void left by the sudden cessation of regular competition. The clunking gear change, the uncertainty, the stress of getting a ‘real’ job, or perhaps – as in the case of Gail Emms, for instance – the struggle to get one at all.

Joanna Rowsell-Shand, you will be pleased to hear, has suffered no such issues. Not for her the torment of wondering whether or not she had made the right decision when she called time on her glittering career back in March. The 28-year-old has not so much as sat on a track bike since winning her second Olympic gold medal at Rio 2016.

And she is just fine with that. “When I announced my decision [to retire] quite a few people were like: ‘But you’re only 28! Why aren’t you going to Tokyo? It’s only] three more years,’” recalls the former track rider, whose decision to hang up her cleats while still in her physical prime did not get half the attention it merited.

“But I haven’t missed it at all. I’ve been back into the track centre in Manchester once for some filming and that was weird. I’d never realised but it has a really distinctive smell. And when I smelt the smell it brought back all the memories of every single training session I’d ever done. And I was like ‘Woah, I do not miss this!’ But I’ve not been on a track bike since Rio, which is fine. I’ve never felt the need to get back on one. I’m cool with that.”

Instead, after waiting six months to see whether the IOC might restore the individual pursuit to the Olympic programme – the discipline in which she won world and Commonwealth gold in 2014 – or even include a women’s kilo (“the only other event which would have made me continue”), Rowsell-Shand quit the sport and enrolled with Ucas. No regrets. Fourteen months on from that heady evening at Rio’s Olympic velodrome when she and team-mates Laura Kenny, Elinor Barker and Katie Archibald destroyed the world record for a third time in three races to claim gold, Rowsell-Shand finds herself studying physiology at Manchester Metropolitan University.