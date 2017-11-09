Jodie Taylor reveals how she globetrotted her way to the golden boot
The journey to international stardom is rarely straightforward, but few players can compete with England’s Jodie Taylor when it comes to the sheer number of miles travelled in pursuit of the footballing dream.
From Tranmere to California, Sweden to Sydney, Ottawa to London and more, Taylor’s globetrotting has taken her across no fewer than three continents, five countries and 12 clubs.
It is a journey of around 50,000 miles, enough to twice travel around the circumference of the planet, and it is an adventure that has, at long last, put her on the footballing map in her home country. Taylor, who did not play for England until she was 28, emerged as one of the sporting heroes of the summer thanks to a run of form that propelled her to the Golden Boot at the European Championships in Holland.
Among her five strikes were three in one game against Scotland and a quarter-final winner in the country’s first victory over France in 43 years. It was enough to see her named England’s player of the year, and also to secure a nomination for the BT Sport Action Woman awards, in association with The Daily Telegraph.
“It has been pretty incredible,” she says. “I almost have to pinch myself when I think back to the summer.” Her year of triumph was more romantic because the 31-year-old had followed such a nomadic career, which she had feared would keep her out of England contention for good.
After international selection finally came in 2014, Taylor was included in the squad for the 2015 World Cup in Canada but was so eager to impress that she rushed her way back from injury and never reached full fitness. “Going into this summer’s Euros feeling healthy and fit was great for me to be able to perform to the levels I know I am capable of,” she says. “The most pleasing thing was being at a major tournament at my best. The World Cup was just about getting there, because it took me years and years to crack the national team.”
The obvious question, then, is why had she to wait so long for that England call? “It was my choice to be abroad,” she says. “You do run the risk when you are away of being out of sight and out of mind.
“I came home for a while to show my face but I still felt being abroad was the right thing for me. The leagues that I went to were a lot more professional than in England at the time.”
Taylor’s footballing CV is so lengthy that it could almost be serialised. It began at Tranmere Rovers, before she then moved to the US to play college football. From there, she went first to Canada and then back to the US.
In 2010, she took to skies again, joining Melbourne Victory in Australia. Subsequent chapters show trips to Birmingham, a stint in Gothenburg, a return to Australia and then another journey to the US. Last year, she came home to sign for Arsenal, where she remains until next month at least.
“On reflection of my career, I would rather it had panned out the way it has, rather than being in the England squad at a younger age and not getting the experiences abroad,” she says. “It’s pressure. I have found that has helped me through my career, always moving and pushing to better myself.
“Professionalism was one of the big reasons why I left in the first place and then came back and left again,” she says. “Teams were training twice a week but when I was at college in the States I was training every day.
“I came back last year and it’s massively different. You actually feel like a full-time footballer.”
Taylor’s Arsenal contract expires in December, and it remains to be seen whether she will stay in England. She has said she is “open” to moving abroad again and, on past evidence at least, it would be a brave move to bet against Taylor packing her bags, Golden Boot and all, and hitting the road once more.
