Joe Hart 'doesn't care' why Pep Guardiola dropped him from Manchester City but insists he wasn't given 'fair fight'

Joe Hart believes he was not given a “fair fight” at Manchester City but insists Pep Guardiola’s reasons for loaning him out “does not make a difference to my life”.

The England goalkeeper was kept on the bench behind Willy Caballero at the start of Guardiola’s reign and only played once for him before leaving on loan for Torino as Claudio Bravo was brought in to replace him.

He returned in the summer but City were unable to find a buyer leading to West Ham coming in to take him on loan where he conceded 10 goals in his opening three games.

Hart was dropped earlier in his City career when Mark Hughes was manager but admits he did not get the sense he would be given a “fair fight” to win his place back this time.

“When I was 22, when Hughes did it, it made me a lot angrier than it did this time. I didn’t know how to deal with or how to cope with it,” Hart told The Offside Rule Exclusives.

“So when this happened I was all up for a fight, and a fair fight is good for me and if I lose I will shake hands with my opposition, but I realised this wasn’t going to be my opportunity for a fair fight so I looked elsewhere.

“There was no point getting upset or irate because there was only ever going to be one winner and that was going to be the guy who Manchester City had put in charge.”

West Ham do not have an option to buy Hart at the end of the season but he is aware that as long as Guardiola is manager he will have to look for new employers.

“He has a lot of power and City fought like hell to get him as their manager and he had decisions to make and he made that with me,” he added.

“That's life and that's football. We all want a fair chance at everything but that's not how it works. I'm not going to second guess why he wanted to get rid of me.

“The only thing that came of it is that I had to leave. Why he did it or what his intentions were I don't really care because it makes no difference to my life.”