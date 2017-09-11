Joe Hart breaks 23-game jinx with league clean sheet against Huddersfield

The Hammers goalkeeper shut out Monday's opponents to repeat a feat he last managed way back in January 2017 while on loan at Torino

West Ham United's overdue first win of the Premier League season gave Joe Hart a further reason to celebrate as the goalkeeper broke a clean sheet drought that had lasted for 23 long games.

Hart kept Huddersfield in front of goal as the early top-flight surprise package went down to the Hammers 2-0 on Monday.

It was the Terriers' maiden Premier League defeat after flying out of the blocks in August, while West Ham broke a run of three consecutive defeats this season to put points on the board.

And amazingly, it was the first time Hart had managed to keep a clean sheet in league competition for 23 games, and just his second of 2017.

23 - Joe Hart kept a clean sheet for the first time in his last 23 games in Europe's big five leagues. Overdue. pic.twitter.com/y5fFcMD6FQ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 11 de septiembre de 2017

The last shutout the former Manchester City shot-stopper managed came all the way back on January 8, when his Torino side drew 0-0 with Sassuolo in the first Serie A fixture of the new year.

Since then he has endured a fairly torrid time between the posts at club level, starting his Premier League comeback by conceding 10 goals in just three games.

But the Hammers faithful will be hoping that this clean sheets helps Hart turn the page, and rediscover his best form at London Stadium.