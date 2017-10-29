Joe Launchbury's leadership guiding Wasps out of difficult slump according to Dai Young

Dai Young has hailed the influence of Wasps captain Joe Launchbury in his side’s resurgence, which continued with his impressive bonus-point victory over Northampton Saints.

The dark days of five successive defeats proved the testing ground of Launchbury’s capataincy, according to Young, and the England lock proved to be the rock on which their recent revival has been founded.

The Wasps’ backline might have caused most of the damage on Saturday, with Christian Wade, Josh Bassett and Jean De Jongh scoring along with a powerhouse finish by all-court hooker Ashley Johnson.

But the victories over Harlequins in the Champions Cup and against the Saints, both featured the central theme of a greater energy and commitment of their defensive line, and a more patient use of the ball.

To that end Young says that Launchbury’s influence as leader was as important during their losing streak as it has been in his side’s upturn in fortunes.

“Joe Launchbury deserves a special mention,” said Young. “Not only the way he has played but the way he has been as a captain right through the season.

“It is a well-known cliché that when you need people, the stronger get stronger and he has certainly stood up when things haven’t been going well and led from the front in every game.

“Obviously in all the training sessions as well he has been outstanding. He sets really good standards around. We haven’t panicked and he has led from the front in everything we have done.”

Launchbury, who flew to Portugal on Sunday with England for their training camp in the Algarve, said his squad had confronted the reality that they could no longer simply rely on the creative genius of their backline as they had done last season.

“Probably a bit of honesty,” said Launchbury when asked what has been key aspect in turning defeats into victories. “Not so much the flash stuff that we did at times last year (when) we scored lots of tries and that allowed us to be five or 10 per cent off in some other areas."

Launchbury celebrates Juan de Jongh's bonus-point try

“We got away with it last year but we haven’t this. We have had to focus really hard on our defence and our defence has improved vastly over the last few weeks – the attention to detail and the ability to get off the line and make tackles – and we are a hard team to break down now. That coupled with a few tweaks in the attack has hopefully got us back to an area we are happy to be in.

“We have felt the last three weeks our performances have improved but it is all well and good talking about performance, you have got to go out there and put the performance in.

“We have got a bit of a break now for the guys to keep working hard on the training pitch and keep improving. That month or so we had at the start of the season has got to stay at the front of our minds a little bit because it keeps the focus sharp.

“We don’t want to go back to that sort of area again and we have got a reality of how tough this league is. We have come out fighting and as captain that is really pleasing.”

Elliot Daly receiving treatment on his knee

While Wasps injury list has lengthened with both Elliot Daly (knee) and Matt Mullan (elbow/bicep) forced to come off on Saturday, Young is hopefully several of his squad will be fit to return for the Premiership action during England’s autumn Test campaign.

For Northampton, the break for LV Cup action offers the chance to bind up their wounds after four successive defeats, with their defence requiring urgent attention.

A try by Ahsee Tuala had given Northampton an early lead and the game could have taken a different shape if they had been able to finish a counter-attack by Tuala and Nafi Tuitavake and instead ended a breakaway try for Wade.

Even then, with Piers Francis kicking four penalties, they had got themselves back into the contest before defensive errors allowed Wasps to take the game away from their with tries by Bassett and De Jungh.

Northampton's Francis picked up an ankle injury

Johnson’s try had also come while Ben Foden was in the sin bin for deliberately knocking on at the end of the first half.

“You don’t want a loose game against Wasps,” said Mallinder, who is hopeful than an ankle injury to Francis is not serious.

“You’ve got to be accurate with your kicking and they showed a quality counter attack. “They slowed a lot of our ball competing – we need to work on our clearout.

“We gave them a couple of weak tries. I was pretty disappointed with our defence.

“It’s been a bad month and this just wasn’t good enough. We need to be better. With the internationals being away, our youngsters will have a chance next week.

“We’ve had two tough games in Europe but the lads were up for it. That showed though their physicality but we just weren’t with it in terms of accuracy.”