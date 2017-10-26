Joe Marler's England hopes not lost as European Professional Club Rugby review his ban

Joe Marler currently faces a ban until Nov 9 ruling him out of England's autumn internationals - Getty Images Europe

The hopes of Harlequins prop, Joe Marler, at playing some part in England’s Old Mutual Wealth series may not have been completely extinguished after a challenge by his club into apparent inconsistencies of disciplinary sanction forced European Professional Club Rugby to look into the matter.

Marler was omitted from the squad by Eddie Jones following his three week suspension for striking Wasps’ lock, Will Rowlands, with his forearm. There are no guarantees that anything will change with the end-point of the ban, or with England selection, but the situation is under review.

The independent disciplinary committee took into account Marler’s ‘likely playing commitments,’ in the coming weeks to settle on a return-to-play date of Sunday Nov 19.

The loosehead prop would have been away with England next week following Saturday’s Premiership game and so would not have been available for Quins’ Anglo-Welsh game against Saracens.

Joe Marler disciplined by referee Mathieu Rayn in the Champions Cup match against Wasps Credit: PA More