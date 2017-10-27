Joe Marler cleared for England duty after three-week ban brought forward

Joe Marler will be available for England’s second autumn international against Australia after the deadline for his three-week ban was brought forward on appeal in what has proven to be an embarrassing week for European Professional Club Rugby.

The Harlequins prop was initially banned until midnight on Sunday 19 November, ruling him out of England’s games against Argentina and Australia and ultimately costing him a place in Eddie Jones’ 34-man squad.

Marler, who was banned for striking Wasps lock Will Rowlands during Harlequins’ Champions Cup defeat last Sunday, saw a week taken off his initial four-week ban during Wednesday’s hearing for his guilty plea and genuine remorse, but it was then extended by four days to include the Australia Test as the independent panel handling decided that next weekend’s Anglo-Welsh Cup fixtures should not be taken into account as he was unlikely to play.

Had Marler been selected in the England squad, he would have flown with the rest of the team to Portugal this weekend for a six-day training camp and thus been unavailable for those matches.

However, confusion arose surrounding the suspension of Nathan Hughes, with the Wasps No 8 banned for two weeks but not having an extension put on his suspension as was the case with Marler.

The Independent understands that Marler was baffled by the ruling, and he and Harlequins appealed the decision with Quins’ director of rugby arguing that Marler would have played in their two Anglo-Welsh Cup games had he been available.

As a result, EPCR changed the date for the expiry of Marler’s ban, although while they acknowledged the lack of consistency between Marler and Hughes’ judgements, they added that “for the avoidance of doubt, the committee would not have altered its determination as to the appropriate period of suspension for Marler solely in light of the Hughes decision” and that “each disciplinary case is judged on its own facts and on the evidence presented”.