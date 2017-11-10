Joe Marler on Marland Yarde's Harlequins exit: 'I hadn’t spoken to the bloke in 18 months'

Marler and Yarde stopped speaking long before the wing's exit - Action Images via Reuters

Harlequins and England prop Joe Marler has revealed that he last spoke to former team-mate Marland Yarde 18 months ago, following the winger's acrimonious exit from the Aviva Premiership club.

Yarde left Harlequins two weeks ago to join Premiership rivals Sale Sharks in an unusual mid-season move.

England back-row and Marler's team-mate at Harlequins, Chris Robshaw, did not mince his words after Yarde's exit, saying at the time: 'I am disappointed in him. Marland has unfortunately run out of lives."

That sentiment appears to be shared by Marler, with the British and Irish Lions prop admitting to The Rugby Pod podcast that the pair did not get on.

“I hadn’t spoken to the bloke in 18 months," Marler said. "I’d lost the plot with him a good while ago. And let him be, let him do his own thing, because I’d given up on it.

Yarde excited to play his part in driving the Sharks' success �� https://t.co/jUePAiJRBzpic.twitter.com/Px7CGy05Uv — Sale Sharks (@SaleSharksRugby) 8 November 2017

“He’d made the decision that he wanted to leave…you know, all the best to him. I wish him all the best. I don’t wish nastiness upon anyone.

“He’s one of those to just leave, as he won’t change in my mind. Me and him just don’t get on.”

Speaking to Rugby Pod hosts Jim Hamilton and Andy Goode, Marler added that he was 'f***ing gutted' to miss England's joint training session with Wales earlier this week, which saw the two teams working on their set-piece against each other.

