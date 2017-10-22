Joe Marler and Marland Yarde indiscipline add to Harlequins' misery on dismal day
Harlequins’ wing, Marland Yarde, was withdrawn just before kick-off after being disciplined for missing the final captain’s run training session before the Champions Cup game against Wasps.
And if that, allied to the 41-10 defeat, did not cause enough misery for ‘Quins, a yellow card and possible follow-up citing for prop, Joe Marler, who was sent to the sin-bin for striking Wasps lock, Will Rowlands, in the 50th minute, deepened the gloom.
“It did look as if there was a skirmish but I have not yet seen the incident properly,” said Harlequins director of rugby, John Kingston.
“(Marland’s actions) certainly didn’t help preparations. It is an internal disciplinary matter but he will be back in with us on Monday and is available for selection.”
Yarde would have hoped to have had the chance to make one more impression on Eddie Jones ahead of the England head coach naming his squad on Thursday for the Old Mutual Wealth series of November tests. England open the three-test series against Argentina at Twickenham on November 11.
Yarde has been in good form for his club this season and would be pushing for one of the wing spots in the absence of the injured Exeter Chiefs wing, Jack Nowell. Yarde added to his tally of international tries when scoring his eighth in 13 tests during the summer tour to Argentina.
At his best, Yarde is a punchy runner, capable of creating dents all over the field. Yet he has been in and out of the England set-up. With age, has come a greater awareness of what is needed at the highest level, not just a willingness to work but more importantly an awareness of where and how to make that graft count.
Even with Nowell ruled out of England contention with a fractured cheek and eye socket, England are pretty well stocked for wings with Elliot Daly, Anthony Watson and May also in contention.