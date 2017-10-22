Joe Marler and Marland Yarde indiscipline add to Harlequins' misery on dismal day

Joe Marler was sin-binned for striking Will Rowlands and could be cited, too - Action Images via Reuters

Harlequins’ wing, Marland Yarde, was withdrawn just before kick-off after being disciplined for missing the final captain’s run training session before the Champions Cup game against Wasps.

And if that, allied to the 41-10 defeat, did not cause enough misery for ‘Quins, a yellow card and possible follow-up citing for prop, Joe Marler, who was sent to the sin-bin for striking Wasps lock, Will Rowlands, in the 50th minute, deepened the gloom.

“It did look as if there was a skirmish but I have not yet seen the incident properly,” said Harlequins director of rugby, John Kingston.

“(Marland’s actions) certainly didn’t help preparations. It is an internal disciplinary matter but he will be back in with us on Monday and is available for selection.”

Yarde would have hoped to have had the chance to make one more impression on Eddie Jones ahead of the England head coach naming his squad on Thursday for the Old Mutual Wealth series of November tests. England open the three-test series against Argentina at Twickenham on November 11.

