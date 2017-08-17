Joe Root and Alastair Cook mark historic day for England Test cricket in style

Root and Cook were the stars of day one: Getty Images

A landmark day for Test cricket in this country ended up being pretty significant for England captain Joe Root, too, as his side took a stranglehold of this opening match of the series against West Indies.

The first day-night match in the UK, and fifth anywhere in the world, was always going to be an historic occasion.

But Root’s magnificent 136 and a 31st Test hundred for Alastair Cook were the real stories of a day that saw the hosts close on a dominant 348 for three.

Records tumbled during the pair’s 248-run stand that settled England’s nerves after top-order failures for debutant opener Mark Stoneman and No3 Tom Westley saw them slip to 39 for two in the eighth over of the day.

The first significant landmark came when Root brought up his half-century early in the second session. It was the 11th successive Test in which he had posted a 50-plus score, beating an England record of 10 established by John Edrich 46 years ago.

As the runs flowed thereafter Cook and Root then set about amassing the highest partnership for any wicket in day-night Tests and then the record third-wicket stand for any team on this ground.

It was an alliance that was only broken as the floodlights begun to take over from the natural light – the dangerous twilight period.

Root fell at 8.23pm after he was bowled playing a tired shot to Kemar Roach. By that stage, with England 287 for three, this match already looked beyond the West Indies.

To rub salt into the tourists’ wounds, Dawid Malan then saw off the second new ball under the lights, reaching the close unbeaten on 28 – his highest Test score after four failures in his first two matches against South Africa.

Cook was alongside him unbeaten on 153 when the lights finally went out on this ground-breaking day at 9.30pm.

Now just 20 behind Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 51 Test centuries, could Cook, still only 32, beat the Little Master’s landmark?

Time will tell but he looks good to plunder plenty more runs against outclassed opposition who may find the remainder of this three-Test series an increasingly uphill battle.

Despite all the distractions surrounding this pink-ball Test, England are still searching for answers ahead of this winter’s Ashes series in Australia.

The hosts certainly hope Stoneman can finally be the answer to the biggest selection headache of the age, the Surrey batsman’s debut making him Cook’s 12th opening partner since the retirement of Andrew Strauss in 2012.

