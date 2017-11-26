Joe Root's failure to convert good to great casts cloud over England

Joe Root’s conversion rate is heading the way of the pound against the major currencies. As the England captain falters post-50 with the bat, there is no escaping the comparison with his opposite number, Steve Smith, who owned the Gabba with his unbeaten 141.

Smith has the look of a leader graduating to greatness. With the bat, Root seems stuck halfway up the stairs to three-figure knocks. His talent, aura and academic obsession with the game landed him with the daunting task of captaining his country in an Ashes series in Australia, where Smith is in mighty form, as batsman and slip catcher. There have been times here when the first Test has felt like Steve Smith versus England, with help from Nathan Lyon and bursts of bouncers from the quicks.

Alongside this feeling that Smith is on a different level to the other 21 out there, Root has been smashed in the helmet by a vicious Mitchell Starc bouncer, praised for his inventive field placings, criticised for “defensive” tactics (by Smith) and dismissed for 15 and 51 - both times leg before wicket. The second of those walks back to the stand expressed a particular torment.

Joe Root is struck by Mitchell Starc on day three Credit: Getty Images More