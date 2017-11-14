Joe Root: 'I wasn't ready for the last Ashes in Australia - this time I am'

Joe Root did not defend or duck when the war of words escalated a week before the Ashes, with the Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins saying he wanted to scare England like Mitchell Johnson had in the last Ashes series.

“I would love to be that bowler, along with Starcy (Mitchell Starc) who can run in and bowl in short spells flat out as fast as we can,’’ Cummins said.

Root countered the Cummins comment, saying: “Fear is not the right word, respect probably is. They have a lot of quality in their attack, but we have lots of quality in our side, too. These are the sorts of statements you expect flying around a week or two out from the first Test of an Ashes series.” He even played a resounding hook shot in a BBC interview when he called Australia’s hype “a load of rubbish.”

England’s captain conceded however that in the 2013-14 series he was surprised by Australia’s hostility in all its forms. “I think me personally, I wasn't (ready). Everything seemed to happen quite quickly. I think one thing for me (this time) will be making sure the game is played at my pace, trying to be nice and calm and collected out in the middle.

“It's almost against all the odds, isn't it? You're in their backyard – everyone in the ground seems to think that they're playing for Australia, and they'll do everything they can to help their side. You've got the opportunity to upset that, go and do something really special. Playing for your country, Ashes series, a lot of history – you want to be a part of that.”

England lost the last series down under 5-0