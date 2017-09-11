Joe Root could be England's No 3 for the Ashes as Trevor Bayliss hints at top order rethink ahead of Australia

Trevor Bayliss, the England coach, has indicated Joe Root may move up the batting order to No 3 for this winter’s Ashes series in Australia.

Root requested to move down to four when taking over the Test captaincy from Alastair Cook earlier this year having occupied the pivotal No 3 position from the start of last summer.

The 26-year-old has been in fine form since making the switch, with fears about the captaincy affecting his batting assuaged by an average of 60.75 during the series wins against South Africa and West Indies. However, England’s top-order worries remain, with Tom Westley unable to convince at three in his first five Tests.

The Essex batsman is highly-rated by England and even though he averages just 24.12, they were impressed by the way he handled the pressure of what appeared a final chance in Test cricket when he scored an unbeaten 44 to help England chase down 107 and win the series decider against West Indies at Lord’s on Saturday.

So rather than persevering with Westley in a position he is struggling in, England may move him down to four and promote Root to a position Bayliss feels is best suited to his captain.

Bringing in anyone new for the Ashes is a non-starter and going back to players who have previously failed such as Gary Ballance and Keaton Jennings is also an unattractive proposition for the selectors.

It means Bayliss is likely to try and convince Root to move from a position he clearly prefers for the good of the team, with the Australian indicating his captain has already floated the idea this summer.

“I would always have him at three,” said Bayliss. “It depends just as much who the No 3 coming in is. Is he a No 3 or is he a No 4? I know that’s putting the cart before the horse a bit but my view is that Joe is comfortable batting at four. He has asked the question over the last few Tests and I think he will end up at three at some stage in the future because he is by far our best player and personally I believe that is where your best player should be.

“Joe has done well at four and he feels comfortable there. If that’s where your best player feels comfortable and is scoring runs at No 4 then that’s the other side of the argument - why change? But we still have to find someone who can do the job.”

England’s batting is the biggest headache ahead of the selection of the Ashes squad at the end of this month.

