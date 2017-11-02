Joe Root: Early England victories vital on Ashes tour to instill belief
Giving the impression that they are invulnerable and unbeatable is the object of the exercise when England play a Western Australia XI at the WACA on Saturday and Sunday in the first of their three warm-up games.
Joe Root said as much ahead of his first game overseas as England’s Test captain. The trouble was that no sooner had he spoken then two of his players pulled out through injury: Steve Finn (with a jarred left knee) and Moeen Ali (with a sore left side) and both will have scans on Friday. Throw in Ben Stokes as a third member of the original squad who is indisposed and England are giving the appearance of being all too vulnerable.
“When we turn up to those games, it is about making sure we apply ourselves and get what we want out of them by trying to win and getting into the habit of winning early in the tour,” Root said in his rallying call, before England’s middle-practice session at Richardson Park in South Perth, situated between the zoo and a freeway. “So when the Tests come round we have belief from what we have done in the warm-up games."
Finn jarred his left knee while batting in the nets. Although the most senior pace bowler after James Anderson and Stuart Broad, he ranks as the squad’s sixth seamer as Chris Woakes, Jake Ball and Craig Overton were selected ahead of him, before Finn replaced the suspended Stokes.
Moeen’s bowling, however, is critical, aside from his batting, for even if he does not find turn on a ground such as Perth, he could find the drift to swerve the ball past the outside edge of right-handers.
In the two-day game against the WA XI, Root would like to find out his best top-six batting order and stick to it up to and including the first Test at Brisbane on November 23.
“You want continuity in the top order but you never know what can happen in these warm-up games,” Root said. “Somebody might get injured and it might not work for someone. These are opportunities, guys must stand up and take their chances. Everyone is excited, you can see there is a desire and hunger.”
If the discomfort felt by Moeen in his left side - which might have been aggravated when he had extra practice against the short ball in the first net session on Wednesday - is good news for anyone it is Gary Ballance. Yorkshire’s left-handed batsman, who is sharing an apartment with Root in Perth just as they used to do in Bradford, can now squeeze into the 12-man team that England will select for this weekend, along with Mark Stoneman, James Vince and Dawid Malan.
Stoneman alone is certain of a place in England’s first Test side, being the only opener in the squad apart from Alastair Cook. Many have been called - a round dozen - to open with Cook since Andrew Strauss retired in 2012, yet nobody has held the spot down. But if Stoneman can, then a strong opening partnership with Cook will go a long way to camouflaging the cracks that have started to appear in England’s edifice and to promoting an image of invulnerability.
England’s last two Ashes triumphs in Australia were both based on the batting of a left-handed opener - Chris Broad in 1986-7 and Cook in 2010-11 - when both churned out three Test centuries and ground down one Australian fast bowler after another. Stoneman, having played only three Tests, cannot be expected to match such feats, but he could make as dogged a partner to Cook as Bill Athey to Broad 30 years ago.