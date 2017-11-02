Joe Root: Early England victories vital on Ashes tour to instill belief

Giving the impression that they are invulnerable and unbeatable is the object of the exercise when England play a Western Australia XI at the WACA on Saturday and Sunday in the first of their three warm-up games.

Joe Root said as much ahead of his first game overseas as England’s Test captain. The trouble was that no sooner had he spoken then two of his players pulled out through injury: Steve Finn (with a jarred left knee) and Moeen Ali (with a sore left side) and both will have scans on Friday. Throw in Ben Stokes as a third member of the original squad who is indisposed and England are giving the appearance of being all too vulnerable.

“When we turn up to those games, it is about making sure we apply ourselves and get what we want out of them by trying to win and getting into the habit of winning early in the tour,” Root said in his rallying call, before England’s middle-practice session at Richardson Park in South Perth, situated between the zoo and a freeway. “So when the Tests come round we have belief from what we have done in the warm-up games."

Finn jarred his left knee while batting in the nets. Although the most senior pace bowler after James Anderson and Stuart Broad, he ranks as the squad’s sixth seamer as Chris Woakes, Jake Ball and Craig Overton were selected ahead of him, before Finn replaced the suspended Stokes.

Moeen’s bowling, however, is critical, aside from his batting, for even if he does not find turn on a ground such as Perth, he could find the drift to swerve the ball past the outside edge of right-handers.

